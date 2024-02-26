iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

