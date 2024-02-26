J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $165,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.0 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $213.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.73.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $807,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $98,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

