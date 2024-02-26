J-Long Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:JL) Quiet Period To End on March 4th

J-Long Group’s (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 4th. J-Long Group had issued 1,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During J-Long Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

J-Long Group Price Performance

JL stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. J-Long Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

