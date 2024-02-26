Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.