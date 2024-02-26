Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

