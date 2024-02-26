Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

