Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports.

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock worth $592,290 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jamf during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Jamf has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

