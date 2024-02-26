Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.52. Jamf has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

Get Jamf alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Jamf from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Jamf by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.