agilon health’s (AGL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

AGL stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. agilon health has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

