CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of CMAX opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CareMax has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CareMax during the third quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

