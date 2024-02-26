JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,507 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.