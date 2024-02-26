JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.48% of JetBlue Airways worth $22,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 232,507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 101,505 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 436,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

