Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 116.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.76 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

