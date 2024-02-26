Joseph Group Capital Management Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average is $505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

