Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $320.25 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $321.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.27.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,356,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.