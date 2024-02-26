Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $189.93 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average of $189.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

