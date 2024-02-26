Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $140.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

