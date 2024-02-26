Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

XYL stock opened at $125.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $126.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

