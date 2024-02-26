Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 6,967 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $153,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day moving average is $505.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
