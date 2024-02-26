Kinaxis (KXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Kinaxis to post earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

KXS stock opened at C$154.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$153.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 223.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 28,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.56, for a total transaction of C$4,393,255.23. In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 28,987 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.56, for a total value of C$4,393,255.23. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total value of C$1,007,714.28. Insiders have sold a total of 57,380 shares of company stock worth $8,745,769 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.83.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

