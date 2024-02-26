Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.59% of Kirby worth $28,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $42,762,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirby by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Up 1.4 %

Kirby stock opened at $87.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $88.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Report on KEX

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,972 shares of company stock worth $4,577,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.