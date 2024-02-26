Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $133.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

