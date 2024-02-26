Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.67-7.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.70. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.020-5.070 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.4 %

LAMR stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

