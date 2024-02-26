Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 42.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.020-5.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.67-7.82 EPS.
Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.4 %
LAMR opened at $110.08 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50.
Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.
