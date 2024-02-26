Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 42.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.020-5.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.67-7.82 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.4 %

LAMR opened at $110.08 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

