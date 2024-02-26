Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.09.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$27.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2982456 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

