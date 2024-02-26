Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DRS opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

