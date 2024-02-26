LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Holdings Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of LGI Homes worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 26.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 264,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 33.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $113.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.