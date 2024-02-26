Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Liberty Live Group to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 3.3 %

LLYVK stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62.

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

