Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Liberty Live Group to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 3.3 %
LLYVK stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last three months.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
