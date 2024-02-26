Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) and Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Cengage Learning Holdings II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $348.29 million 0.88 $12.63 million $0.91 10.70 Cengage Learning Holdings II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Cengage Learning Holdings II.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and Cengage Learning Holdings II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cengage Learning Holdings II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Cengage Learning Holdings II.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Cengage Learning Holdings II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 7.56% 9.93% 4.90% Cengage Learning Holdings II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Cengage Learning Holdings II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising s licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates schools under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Cengage Learning Holdings II

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cengage Academic, Cengage Work, and Cengage Select. It offers eTextbooks; Cengage Unlimited, a subscription service for digital higher education materials; eTextbook subscription service; Cengage Infuse, an embedded course kit with a user experience for instructors; print textbooks, study guides, laboratory exercises, instructor editions, and supplemental products; and course and custom content development, and direct assistance to instructors and students for implementation and ongoing use of digital and print solutions. The company also provides various platforms, such as MindTap for as business and economics, social sciences, trades, and skills; WebAssign for mathematics and physics; Skills Assessment Manager for introductory computing; Cengage NOW for accounting; and Online Web-Based Learning for such as chemistry. In addition, it offers ed2go, an online learning platform; K-12, public, and academic libraries under the Gale brand, as well as licenses its proprietary and third-party content for integration with web-based information providers; English language curriculum and digital solutions under the NGL brand; educational resources for career-focused beauty and wellness education providers; and literacy materials to K-6 students under the Nelson brand. Further, the company Infosec, a cybersecurity education platform comprising Bootcamps, which provides instructor-led, digital course experiences for cybersecurity certifications or skill sets; Infosec Skills that offers training for reskilling and upskilling in the cybersecurity profession; and Infosec IQ, which offers security awareness training for non-technical learners to recognize, avoid, and report cyber-attacks and security incidents. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

