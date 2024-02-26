LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. LINKBANCORP has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LINKBANCORP will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

