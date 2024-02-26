LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

LINKBANCORP has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $6.78 on Monday. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that LINKBANCORP will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

