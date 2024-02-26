LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $57.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

