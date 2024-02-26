Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOB opened at $39.36 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

