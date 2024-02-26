LPL Financial LLC Acquires 155,023 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,023 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 12.57% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $34,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,285,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQWL opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

