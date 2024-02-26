LPL Financial LLC Has $32.72 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,057 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $32,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

