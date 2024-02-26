LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $38,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFUV stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

