LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,290,792 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,290,792 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.90% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $35,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,369,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,023,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.58 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.



The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

