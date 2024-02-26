Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $995.08 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of LKNCY stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.59. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

