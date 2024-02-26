Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $995.08 million for the quarter.
Luckin Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of LKNCY stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.59. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
