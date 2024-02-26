Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $2.19 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAZR

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.