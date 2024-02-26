Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.81 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.811 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.76.
Macquarie Group Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 6 reasons to buy Teva Pharmaceuticals stock sooner than later
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analysts boosted Snowflake stock, big firms are buying now
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.