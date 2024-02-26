Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

MGNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

