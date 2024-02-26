MariaDB (MRDB) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) is one of 438 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MariaDB to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MariaDB and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A MariaDB Competitors 2135 14359 29038 738 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.53%. Given MariaDB’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariaDB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $53.11 million -$51.86 million -0.49 MariaDB Competitors $1.98 billion $269.88 million 6.86

This table compares MariaDB and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MariaDB’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MariaDB has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -88.89% N/A -116.62% MariaDB Competitors -67.97% -137.61% -8.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariaDB rivals beat MariaDB on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

