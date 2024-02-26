Mariner LLC Acquires 1,505 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $303.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $315.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

