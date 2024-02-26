Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after buying an additional 554,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $121.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

