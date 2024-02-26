Mariner LLC Buys 9,335 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,558 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,972,000 after acquiring an additional 104,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 99,905 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 248,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,088,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $89.72 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.