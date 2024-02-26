Mariner LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,896 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 147,593 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,850,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,209,000 after buying an additional 328,584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.66 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

