Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $77.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.