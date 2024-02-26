Mariner LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,830 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.41% of Mister Car Wash worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mister Car Wash

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $91,344.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $609,406.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,559 shares of company stock worth $1,780,064. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.