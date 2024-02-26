Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $270.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,229 shares of company stock worth $22,540,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

