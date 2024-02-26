Mariner LLC Purchases 4,259 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $6,259,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,946,974.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,179,516 shares of company stock worth $168,743,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $165.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.74 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $193.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

